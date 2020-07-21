A Golden outing: Alex Gold pitches complete game as Mason City advances to substate finals

On Monday night, nobody was going to take the ball out of Alex Gold’s hands.
Three days after lasting only 2 ⅓ innings in Mason City’s postseason opener against Des Moines Hoover, the Mohawks’ ace left-hander took the ball in the substate semifinal against Valley.
Gold got the redemption he was looking for, pitching a complete game, allowing one run on four hits in the Mohawks’ 5-1 win to push his team through to Wednesday’s substate final.
“He definitely wanted the ball,” head coach Troy Rood said. “Alex has the physical skills, he just puts a lot of pressure on himself and is overly analytical to a fault at times. That’s good sometimes in the offseason, but in season you just have to go between the lines and compete. You could see today, he just put less thought into it.”
In Friday’s game, Gold was removed in the third inning in favor of senior Bradley Vaith. Vaith wound up pitching 4 ⅔ innings of two-hit ball to earn the opening round win. While he was thrilled that the team had ended up getting the win, Gold made a comment to Rood that he had “embarrassed” himself against the Huskies.
“That is how kids are, they are driven. He has high baseball goals,” Rood said. “I quickly reminded him, no you didn’t. That is just how baseball is, and your teammates picked you up. He was driven to go out and prove to our home crowd how he is as a pitcher. He made a statement tonight.”
Gold’s shining performance wasn’t just limited to the mound. He also went 3-for-3 at the plate, scoring two runs and helping to kick-start the Mohawks’ rally in the sixth inning with a double to right field.
Gold has been one of two ace pitchers for the Mohawks this season, the other being Vaith. Gold currently sports a 1.44 ERA, and a .191 opponent batting average.
“I wanted to get this one back on my own,” Gold said. “I wanted to prove it to myself, and wanted to prove it to the people out there that have doubted in the past. I think I did that, and I think I had some great help from everybody.”
In the top of the sixth inning, Gold worked himself out of a jam. Valley junior Drew Petersen reached base on a one-out single. After getting the second out, Gold gave up a single to sophomore Nick Meyer, and walked center fielder Alex Whitcomb to load the bases, leading to a mound visit by Rood.
Once Rood walked back to the dugout, Gold got the final out of the inning, leading to big cheers from the Roosevelt Field crowd. In the seventh, Gold set Valley down in order, with the final out coming on a spectacular running catch at the warning track by junior Luie Rivera.
The Mohawks struggled at first against Valley pitcher Jake Auer, who entered the game with a 0.73 WHIP, 45 strikeouts, and just three walks on the season. Through the first five innings, Auer had allowed just three hits and one run, as Gold scored a run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly.
In the sixth inning, the Mohawks’ offense finally broke through.
Sophomore Carter Thomas led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on Gold’s subsequent double. The Tigers then walked junior Ben Pederson, who hit a pair of hard hit balls to the warning track earlier in the game, to load the bases.
Thomas and Gold scored on a single from junior Connor Dalen to give the Mohawks a 3-1 lead, at which point Auer was pulled in favor of junior pitcher Thomas King. King got Connor Wiemann to fly out to left field, and walked Mason City catcher Cooper Wiemann to reload the bases.
The next batter, Vaith, drove in two more runs with an RBI single for Mason City, as the Mohawks took a 5-1 lead, a score that held up for the win.
“We knew (Auth) was going to be pounding the zone, and we knew we were going to have to get our swings off,” Dalen said of his eventual game-winning RBI. “We didn’t really know what was coming, but we had to prepare and swing away. I was just happy I could come through for our team.”
The game against Valley (10-15) was the final contest of the year at Roosevelt Field, and the final home game for Mason City’s three seniors, shortstop Avery Mellman, Connor Wiemann, and Vaith. For Gold, it meant a lot to get the victory in his teammates’ final game at their beloved home ballpark.
“It feels huge that I could help them with that,” Gold said. “That was important to me coming into the game was making sure their last memory at Roosevelt Field was a big win over a big team. All three of them had big games. I got huge help from them, and I’m glad I could do the same.
Mason City needs just one more win to secure its spot at the state tournament. The Mohawks will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Waukee in the Class 4A, Substate 2 Final.
The Warriors and Mohawks played two games against each other at the very beginning of the season, with both teams coming out with 2-1 victories.
Waukee comes in with a 13-12 record, while Mason City is 15-7. The Mohawks have won seven straight games, and 10 of their past 11.
“We’ve faced good pitching all year,” Rood said. “Our kids are battle-tested. I’ve told them so many times when we were losing some one-run and extra inning games earlier in the season, if you stay with it, it’s going to help you come tournament time. Boy, have we been playing good down the stretch here.”
