A Golden outing: Alex Gold pitches complete game as Mason City advances to substate finals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday night, nobody was going to take the ball out of Alex Gold’s hands.

Three days after lasting only 2 ⅓ innings in Mason City’s postseason opener against Des Moines Hoover, the Mohawks’ ace left-hander took the ball in the substate semifinal against Valley.

Gold got the redemption he was looking for, pitching a complete game, allowing one run on four hits in the Mohawks’ 5-1 win to push his team through to Wednesday’s substate final.

“He definitely wanted the ball,” head coach Troy Rood said. “Alex has the physical skills, he just puts a lot of pressure on himself and is overly analytical to a fault at times. That’s good sometimes in the offseason, but in season you just have to go between the lines and compete. You could see today, he just put less thought into it.”

In Friday’s game, Gold was removed in the third inning in favor of senior Bradley Vaith. Vaith wound up pitching 4 ⅔ innings of two-hit ball to earn the opening round win. While he was thrilled that the team had ended up getting the win, Gold made a comment to Rood that he had “embarrassed” himself against the Huskies.