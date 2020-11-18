A final look into St. Ansgar football’s record-setting season

Players like senior running back Carter Salz, who had a touchdown after recovering a fumbled punt last Friday, got the chance to play out their final season.

“These are my best friends and I’ve been playing football with them since fifth and sixth grade youth league,” Salz said. “We’re all just built like a family and it’s just a blessing that we had the season that we did with all the COVID stuff and everything outside of our control. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Salz was one part of the trio of runners who dominated all season long for the Saints. Salz and junior Lorne Isler combined for nearly 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns, while senior running back Ryan Cole had a breakout season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cole finished with 1,987 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground for the Saints in 2020. Along the way, he set many records. He finished his career with 3,812 yards – passing Jack Sievert to move into the all-time career rushing leader along the way.

“It’s really exciting to see the hard work pay off,” Cole said after the win over MFL-Mar-Mac. “A lot of mornings in the weight room. A lot of quarantine days waking up at around four or five, lifting, going to work, going to baseball and repeating every day. So it’s just nice to see the hard work pay off.”