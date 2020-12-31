2020's most impactful North Iowa sports moments

The empty stands created a strange and ghostly atmosphere, with little of the pomp and festivities typical of a state championship game. Though his team came up short of a title, Bishop Garrigan head coach Mark Meister made it clear that it was still a better outcome than the alternative.

“We said ‘Think about if they shut this down, and they say everybody is a state champion,” Meister said. “That wouldn’t have felt good. I would’ve rather lost this game than they shut this down. I was very happy we got to play this game.”

For the first time in four years, the Newman Catholic baseball team did not win the Class 1A state title, but they came heart-wrenchingly close.

The Knights managed to make it back to the state title game after losing seven seniors off of their 2019 championship squad, and after a 90-pitch, three-hit, seven strikeout outing from starting pitcher Doug Taylor, the Knights brought in ace reliever and star catcher Max Burt to try to close it out against Don Bosco.