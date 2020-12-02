12/3/20 B2 Briefs

NIACC indoor events to be held without spectators

The presidents of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) schools, including NIACC, have decided that there will be no spectators allowed at indoor athletic events to start the 2021 spring season, according to a NIACC press release.

Student-athletes, coaches, and other necessary staff will be the only people allowed at indoor events. Indoor events include basketball, bowling, indoor track and field, swimming and diving, volleyball, and wrestling, along with any baseball, softball, or soccer contests that are moved inside.

Outdoor events’ spectator guidelines will at the discretion of the host school.

“The decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of ICCAC student-athletes as well as providing the best opportunity to compete and complete their spring 2021 seasons,” NIACC’s press release read, in part. “The ICCAC institutions will continue to evaluate COVID-19 and may review allowing spectators in the future.”

Fans will be able to view ICCAC events through the ICCAC Sports Network. NIACC’s men’s and women’s basketball seasons are scheduled to begin on Jan. 20, at Iowa Central Community College.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

