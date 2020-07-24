111th Drake Relays postponed to 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 111th Drake Relays have officially been postponed to April 2021, Blake Boldon, the Franklin P. Johnson Director of the Drake Relays announced Thursday.

According to a Drake Athletics Communications release, the 111th Drake Relays were first postponed March 18 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. In the ensuing months, Drake Relays staff has worked in conjunction with local public officials and track and field governing bodies to explore and plan for the potential of a 2020 event.

However, to preserve the safety and well-being of competitors, officials and fans, the decision was made to postpone the event to April 21-24, 2021.

“The Drake Relays presented by Xtream has been known as America’s Athletic Classic since the first half of the last century,” said Boldon in the release. “Our event is known around the world as a week-long celebration of athletic achievement, featuring thousands of athletes and tens of thousands of spectators. It has become clear that current circumstances will not allow us to safely host an event that meets the standard set over the last 11 decades. While exploring every option, the safety of athletes, officials, spectators and our entire community has remained our highest priority.”