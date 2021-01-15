100 years ago: Mason City and Fort Dodge make wrestling history

Fort Dodge has won 12 traditional team championships, one dual state title, 33 team top four finishes, and 62 individual state champions in its history, while Mason City has three traditional team championships, one state duals tournament appearance, eight team top four finishes, and 30 individual state titles.

“It’s a source of pride for (Mason City) and Fort Dodge,” Dusty Rhodes said. "For two similar-type towns to have held that rivalry for as long as they have, and have it be the first one, the 100 year anniversary of the first high school wrestling meet, is pretty fun.”

According to two of Mason City’s top wrestlers, the rivalry might be fierce, but that doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between the schools. Mohawks’ juniors Jace Rhodes and Cooper Wiemann both wrestle with some of the Dodgers at Sebolt Wrestling Club in Jefferson, leading to some friendly, though competitive, relationships on the mat.

“I have a lot of respect for those guys,” Jace Rhodes said. “We work out with those guys a lot in the room at Sebolt, but whenever we get a chance to wrestle those guys, it's intense. They’ve got a lot of good guys, and we have some good guys too.”