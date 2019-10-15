Ladies (and gentlemen) grab your friends and head to Forest City, on Friday, Oct. 18, for special night of fun you won't want to miss.
Beginning at 5 p.m., shopping, exploring, socializing, food, drinks and ice cream will be available until at least 8 pm.
Ten local businesses have got together to make a great night even better with a punch card promotion giving shoppers a chance to win a prize valued at over $200.
Whether looking for gift ideas for the upcoming holiday shopping season, for yourself or for a chance to just enjoy a night out on the town, you won’t be disappointed.
Businesses participating in the event include Scoopy Doo's Ice Cream and More, Nu2U Consignments, Bonnie Willis Studio, The Paddler's Tap, Rejuvenate Boutique, The Quilted Forest, Ay Jalisco Family Mexican Restaurant, Lola's Plants and Gifts, Cabin Coffee and Chipped Inscriptions.
