Softball: Charles City

The Charles City softball team lost to Crestwood by a 5-1 score on Wednesday night, in a battle between the top two teams in the Northeast Iowa Conference.

Charles City struck first with one run in the bottom of the first inning, but Crestwood responded with three runs in the top of the second, and one more in both the fourth and fifth.

The Comets' run came via a solo home run from senior Lisabeth Fiser, while junior Kiki Connell contributed two hits and three stolen bases.

With the loss, Charles City is now 6-2 in conference play. The Comets sit in second place in the Northeast Iowa conference, two games back of Crestwood.

June 30

Charles City 15, Decorah 7: The Charles City softball team continued to dominate the competition, improving to 8-1 on the season with a decisive eight-run victory over Decorah on Tuesday night.