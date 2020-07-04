Softball: Charles City

The Charles City softball team lost to Crestwood by a 5-1 score on Wednesday night, in a battle between the top two teams in the Northeast Iowa Conference.
Charles City struck first with one run in the bottom of the first inning, but Crestwood responded with three runs in the top of the second, and one more in both the fourth and fifth.
The Comets' run came via a solo home run from senior Lisabeth Fiser, while junior Kiki Connell contributed two hits and three stolen bases.
With the loss, Charles City is now 6-2 in conference play. The Comets sit in second place in the Northeast Iowa conference, two games back of Crestwood.
June 30
Charles City 15, Decorah 7: The Charles City softball team continued to dominate the competition, improving to 8-1 on the season with a decisive eight-run victory over Decorah on Tuesday night.
The Comets finished with 20 hits, led by sophomore Ashlyn Hoeft, who had four. Hoeft managed two singles, a double, and a home run to push Charles City to its seventh straight win. The Comets trailed by one run going into the top of the fifth inning, but scored one run in that frame, followed by five more runs in both the sixth and seventh to seal the blowout win.
At 6-1 in conference play, the Comets sit in second place in the Northeast Iowa standings, behind only undefeated Crestwood.
June 29
Charles City 9, New Hampton 1: Charles City continued its hot start to the season, beating New Hampton on the road, 9-1, Monday night. With the win, the Comets improve to 7-1.
The Comets had ten hits on the night and were led by sophomore Ashlyn Hoeft, who had three hits, and junior Allie Cross, who had four RBIs. Junior Dani Reetz went the distance in the circle, only allowing four hits.
North Union 15, Lake Mills 1: North Union beat Lake Mills in three innings, 15-1, on Monday night. The loss for Lake Mills drops its record to 1-6.
