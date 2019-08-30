Gov. Kim Reynolds and members of her Flood Recovery Advisory Board expressed frustration Thursday with the slow pace of federal efforts to help fix river levees and rebuild flooded areas of southwest Iowa.
Board members heard some good news: Up to $107 million in federal aid might be available for fix-ups in areas such as Hamburg, Pacific Junction and other flooded areas of Mills, Monona, Shelby, Fremont, Harrison, Woodbury and Pottawattamie counties.
“It’s extremely frustrating ... the bureaucracy and the hoops that they expect you to jump through,” Reynolds told reporters after Thursday’s meeting. “You make one small step forward, and it’s four steps back.”
She said state and local officials are trying to “figure out where the barriers are and try to get around them.”
Many of the repairs and rebuilding in the federally declared disaster area are on hold until the levee system protecting communities and farmland is restored.
“It like a Catch-22,” Reynolds said. She noted the final big levee breaches were plugged in July, but they haven’t been rebuilt yet. So “the whole system is still really vulnerable, and it will have an impact on everything.”
Board member Larry Winum of Glenwood said residents in the affected areas are frustrated and want to move on with their lives while local leaders want to save their communities.
