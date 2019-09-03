Doug Sinclair and Lin (Stauffer) Sinclair, of Charles City, were married August 30, 1969 at Collegiate Methodist Chapel in Ames.
They celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family weekend cheering on the ISU Cyclones at a game in Ames.
The couple’s family includes Brent (Sara) Sinclair, Ames, and sons, Noah & Hayden; Scott (Nikki) Sinclair, Hastings, Minnesota, and sons, Jacob and Nathan; Rebecca (Robert) Ringer, Yutan, Nebraska, and sons, Weston, Wyatt and Walker; and Sarah (Tom) Barntsen, Woodbury, Minnesota, and children, Gwendolyn, Conrad, Luther and Truman.
Cards can be sent to 1102 Freeman St, Charles City, IA 50616.
