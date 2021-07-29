Name: Simon Sex: Male Age: Born on 5/1/21 Breed: Mom was a Golden Retriever - Dad is unknown Happy go... View on PetFinder
Name: Simon Sex: Male Age: Born on 5/1/21 Breed: Mom was a Golden Retriever - Dad is unknown Happy go... View on PetFinder
A 30-year-old Charles City resident was also involved in the fatal early-morning accident.
Central Springs head coach Belinda Nelson is ending her coaching career after leading it to a third place finish at the Class 2A state tournament.
A pair of chemists are combining their love of science and spirits to bring Clear Lake a brand new distillery next year.
They have a “whatever will happen will happen” attitude with regard to their own health – with little regard for the health of others.
The fill-in announcer at Kossuth County Speedway has now been identified as Lon Oelke, the fulltime announcer at Fairmont Raceway in Fairmont, Minnesota.
Five area players got a chance to participate in the weeklong lineup of practices and activities, including Saturday's Iowa Shrine Bowl Game.
Despite tweaks, multiple residents from the area still show up to the meeting to voice their concern.
Here is the Cerro Gordo County Jail log for July 26, 2021:
For the first time ever, there will be a no-contact period for Iowa high school athletes and coaches to prioritize spending time with family.
A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in New Jersey. Here's video courtesy of the Press of Atlantic City.
