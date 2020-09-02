Shuttered bars, taverns eligible for $10,000 one-time grant through IEDA

“We’re pleased to be able to provide a rapid response to assist our businesses in today’s constantly-evolving environment,” Debi Durham, director of IEDA and the Iowa Finance Authority, said in a statement.

Any bars, breweries, wineries, taverns and distilleries in good standing with the state Alcohol Beverages Division, Department of Revenue and Department of Inspections and Appeals are eligible.

Durham said the program will “provide immediate cash flow assistance to hundreds of establishments who have been closed due to the continued public health emergency.”

Some local breweries were cautiously optimistic following Wednesday’s announcement.

“If we are able to get the grant, that’s huge for us,” said Hayley Flenker, owner of Thew Brewing in Cedar Rapids. “But we applied the first time around and didn’t get anything.”

Matt Harding, co-owner of Iowa Brewing Company, also plans to apply for the grant but doesn’t see this as a catch-all solution.