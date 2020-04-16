Shop Local

CLB&T has participated in multiple initiatives to support our local businesses and also our communities. Through our area Chambers of Commerce, we have sponsored donations for gift cards in all our communities. We showed our appreciation to school food service employees by donating gift cards. Thank you to those who are helping to provide food to our youngsters during this time!
A few of the things CLB&T employees have been doing to support our local businesses: ordering take-out food and drinks, purchasing gift cards online for future use, shopping online, using the drive-up option, and paying over the phone for purchases, just to name a few. Our local businesses need your support now more than ever!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!