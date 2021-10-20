Sheffield’s Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 23

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 23, join Sheffield and all of their Halloween shenanigans. Hocus Pocus will be screening at Block 10 and a trunk or treat will be on Main Street from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hot dogs, beef burgers, chips, and drink provided as well. Coffee and treats available at Block 10. Take part in pumpkin bowling, tic-tac-toe, frog toss, pumpkin decorating and more. There will also be tractor ride scavenger hunt from Block 10 to Galvin's Park Campground, face painting, and costume contests for all ages.
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com