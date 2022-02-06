 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Several promoted at Clear Lake Bank & Trust

Clear Lake Bank & Trust (CLB&T) has promoted the following employees:

In the Clear Lake location

Aimee Kern, senior vice president of human resources; Deb McIntire, senior vice president of operations and senior BSA officer; Kristin Davison, vice president of compliance/BSA officer; Sarah Thein, vice president of deposit operations/e-banking; Nikki Olson, assistant vice president of teller operations/BSA officer; Sandy Whitehurst, assistant vice president/consumer lending.

In the Garner location 

Jessica Story, lead senior teller.

In the Mason City downtown location 

Joy Olson, vice president/residential real estate; Sara Rye, assistant vice president/retail branch manager; Brigitte Wilkins, mortgage loan underwriting officer; Jeff Wise, senior teller.

Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner and Mason City.

