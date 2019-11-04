The Mason City girls swim team put up a successful performance at the regional meet in Johnston on Nov. 2, as two individual athletes along with three relay teams, qualified for the state meet.
Nia Litterer finished in 30th place in the 100 fly with a time of 1:01.02, while Madison Braun qualified with a 24th place finish at 1:09.77 in the 100 breaststroke.
The Mohawks also qualified all three relay teams for the state meet, in the 200 freestyle relay, the 400 freestyle relay, and the 200 medley relay. Litterer will be a part of all three relays in addition to her own event.
The state swimming meet will take place Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 at the Marshalltown YMCA.
