OSAGE – Corin Johanns and Garrett Meitner have enjoyed their time as members of 4-H. This year’s Mitchell County Fair marked their last one as local 4-H members.
Even though this was their last year to be eligible to participate in 4-H, they both said they vividly recall how their previous experiences in 4-H has helped to shape their lives.
“4-H is really cool,” Johanns said. “It has helped me with my communication skills. I have also gotten to develop leadership skills, which helps me to fill in when our club president isn’t there. I have been able to encourage other kids to join 4-H, because of the skills that were taught me in 4-H.
“If it wasn’t for 4-H, I wouldn’t have the communication skills that so greatly benefit me.”
One of the fair events that helped Johanns to develop her communication skills was her participation in creating topical posters, which allowed her to provide information for people who would stop and ask questions. Over the past seven years, Johanns has taken her presentations to the Iowa State Fair. “I received excellent ratings several times at the state fair,” Johanns said. She added such experiences have helped her develop confidence in leadership and communications.
Johanns, who is a member of the County 4-H Council, will attend the University of Northern Iowa this fall, majoring in bio-chemistry. “I want to become a doctor and I would love to work in ER,” Johanns said.
Garrett Meitner, who has been a member of 4-H for the past nine years, currently serves as recreational leader for the 4-H County Council and serves as president of the West Lincoln Blues 4-H Club. This year he entered baked goods, along with showing chickens and swine.
Meitner said one of his biggest achievements in 4-H was receiving the “I Dare You Award,” which is achieved by displaying 4-H leadership and is based on what a member learns while in the organization. “It challenges you to be a better leader,” Meitner said.
“4-H has been about the friends I have made and the leadership qualities I’ve learned,” he said. “Being an older member I now can see where the younger members struggle. Early on I didn’t see the point of doing record books, but now I see the reason why.
“I now use the skills I learned from recordkeeping to fill out scholarship applications. I can also look back, see what I have done and I have all my information in one place.”
Meitner plans to attend North Iowa Area Community College for two years and then transfer to Iowa State University, majoring in ag education.
Both agreed the skills they have learned through 4-H will greatly benefit them in their future endeavors.
