Senator-elect Dave Rowley announces his candidacy for Iowa Senate District 5

Dave Rowley, the newly elected Iowa senator for District 1, has announced his candidacy for the 2022 redistricted Iowa Senate District 5 in the upcoming November 2022 election.

The district consists of Dickinson, Emmet, Kossuth, Palo Alto and Winnebago Counties as well as the northern portion of Clay County. Rowley was elected in a special election for Iowa Senate District 1 on Dec. 14 after the resignation of Senator Zach Whiting. Rowley will receive his oath of office on Jan. 10.

"The district I live in will shift from District 1 to the newly created District 5," Senator-Elect Rowley said. "I plan to run for District 5. I look forward to serving my constituents in the current Senate District 1 for the remainder of Senator Whiting’s term then carry my senate experience forward to the new District 5, if elected in this year’s general election. I will continue to advocate for tax relief, responsible budgets, and represent our conservative values at the Capitol.”

Rowley is an insurance agent with the Blum & Leonard Insurance Agency in Estherville. He has lived in Spirit Lake for more than 25 years. He is a former Dickinson County GOP chair, who serves as president of the Independent Insurance Agents of Iowa. He is a graduate of the University of Iowa where he received his B.A degree in Psychology. He and his wife of 41 years, Kris Rowley, have four grown children.

Dave Rowley, the newly elected Iowa senator for District 1, announces his candidacy for the 2022 redistricted Iowa Senate District 5 in the upcoming November 2022 election.

The district consists of Dickinson, Emmet, Kossuth, Palo Alto and Winnebago Counties as well as the northern portion of Clay County. Rowley was elected in a special election for Iowa Senate District 1 on Dec. 14 after the resignation of Senator Zach Whiting. Rowley will receive his oath of office on Jan. 10.

"The district I live in will shift from District 1 to the newly created District 5," Senator-Elect Rowley said. "I plan to run for District 5. I look forward to serving my constituents in the current Senate District 1 for the remainder of Senator Whiting’s term then carry my senate experience forward to the new District 5, if elected in this year’s general election. I will continue to advocate for tax relief, responsible budgets, and represent our conservative values at the Capitol.”

Rowley is an insurance agent with the Blum & Leonard Insurance Agency in Estherville. He has lived in Spirit Lake for more than 25 years. He is a former Dickinson County GOP chair and serves as president of the Independent Insurance Agents of Iowa. He is a graduate of the University of Iowa where he received his B.A degree in Psychology. He and his wife of 41 years, Kris Rowley, have four grown children.