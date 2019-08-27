Britt's Main Street again came alive during the second night of the town's annual Car, Truck, Bike and Tractor Night Cruises.

The family-friendly event is free for both show participants and spectators.

There were tons of giveaways for show participants, inflatables and games for all ages, food, drinks, and People's Choice Awards for all categories of vehicles.

Dave Kabrick provided the use of his building and electricity for the event.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533.

