Britt's Main Street again came alive during the second night of the town's annual Car, Truck, Bike and Tractor Night Cruises.
The family-friendly event is free for both show participants and spectators.
There were tons of giveaways for show participants, inflatables and games for all ages, food, drinks, and People's Choice Awards for all categories of vehicles.
Dave Kabrick provided the use of his building and electricity for the event.
IMG_0004.JPG
IMG_0005.JPG
IMG_0006.JPG
IMG_0007.JPG
IMG_0008.JPG
IMG_0009.JPG
IMG_0010.JPG
IMG_0012.JPG
IMG_0013.JPG
IMG_0014.JPG
IMG_0015.JPG
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.