Scott Niess helps beef industry focus on a safer product

Scott and Julie Niess have fed cattle on their farm east of Osage since 1990.
Scott, who grew up on a farm, has been involved in beef promotion since 2005. Previously, he has served both as president and treasurer of the Mitchell County Cattlemen’s Association, and as president of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.
Niess began serving as a director on the National Federation of Beef Council in 2010. Currently, he serves on the organization’s Beef Safety Committee, which he had previously co-chaired. The committee oversees the funds that are collected from the cattle producers’ national mandatory dollar per head checkoff.
“My committee suggests programs where that money can go,” Niess said. “One of the programs we suggested funding was to insure the correct stewardship in the use of antibiotics. We want to make sure cattle producers are using antibiotics correctly. We don’t want producers bringing cattle into processing plants with antibiotic residue. Contrary to many consumer’s beliefs, there is zero tolerance for antibiotics of any kind, in meat or milk.
“When antibiotics first came out in the feed industry, sometimes they were used for growth promotion, but the usage of antibiotics in livestock production has dropped dramatically since then."
Niess, who stated that if a USDA inspector finds antibiotic residue in any meat or milk brought into processing plants, there will be a stiff penalty imposed.
“If a producer sees an animal that is not feeling well, he should call his veterinarian and have him or her come and view the animal," he said. "The vet and the beef producer needs to come up with a treatment plan, so the producer can follow the proper protocol before marketing the animal. All animals must be off antibiotics at least 30 days before they can be taken to market. We are trying to use a common sense approach to protect the public, which just makes good business sense. Beef producers have to obtain a prescription from their veterinarian before they can even feed antibiotics to their cattle.”
The program involves nationwide symposiums that bring cattle producers and medical doctors together. The meetings are structured so those in the medical field can have a better understanding of the protections and laws that cattlemen have to follow. The meetings help medical officials see there are strict regulations in place to keep antibiotics from entering the food chain.
Another issue that Niess’ committee has helped fund is the Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Program, which has been requested by major packing companies. Under the program’s guidelines individual cattle feeders and truckers have to go through a certification process.
The certification helps consumers know that cattle are being treated humanely while on the farm, and while being transported.
“The program was created so consumers know they are getting a high quality and enjoyable product, “said Niess, who stated that if a cattle producer isn’t certified, packing companies often refuse to buy the producer’s cattle.
The committee has also approved funding for a program to help rid packing facilities of e-coil problems that can occur during the harvesting of beef. All beef animals naturally carry a certain amount of the E-coli bacteria on their hide and hoofs. The key to the protection program is to cooperate with harvesting facilities to help identify and eliminate any practices that might potentially allow that e-coil to spread to a meat product.
“For me, it has been a privilege and honor to serve the Beef Industry in these roles at the local state, and national levels,” said Niess.
