Scott Niess helps beef industry focus on a safer product

“If a producer sees an animal that is not feeling well, he should call his veterinarian and have him or her come and view the animal," he said. "The vet and the beef producer needs to come up with a treatment plan, so the producer can follow the proper protocol before marketing the animal. All animals must be off antibiotics at least 30 days before they can be taken to market. We are trying to use a common sense approach to protect the public, which just makes good business sense. Beef producers have to obtain a prescription from their veterinarian before they can even feed antibiotics to their cattle.”