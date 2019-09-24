Gabrielle Schwarting has been accepted into the Wartburg College Teacher Education Program.

Schwarting, Osage, had to demonstrate effective reflective components in teaching, pass the Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators exam and complete several other requirements to be considered for the program.

Admission to the Teacher Education Program allows students to begin professional education courses in their field.

