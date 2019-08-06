CLB&T's Garner and Clear Lake branches are both drop off locations for a local School Supply Drive (hosted by the Clear Lake Kiwanis). Feel free to drop off school supplies from now until Friday, Aug. 16th. They will be donated to the elementary schools in Clear Lake & Garner.
Tags
- Mark Hewitt
- Congrats
- Company
- Ceo
- Boss
- President
- Year
- Settingsselect Low Funds
- Login
- Clb&t
- Account
- Amount
- Alert
- App
- New
- Banking Account
- Text
- Manager
- Scammer
- Bank
- Money
- Friend
- Trust
- Information
- Decision
- Sailor
- Club
- Internet
- Savings
- Website
- Kid
- Progress
- Clear Lake
- Supply Drive
- School
- Clb
- Branch
- Kiwanis
- Elementary School
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.