Iowa State University announced scholarships awarded by the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and its academic units to undergraduate students for the 2019-20 academic year.
Those area students receiving scholarships included:
Bennett Bruns, Britt, who is studying Agricultural Business, received the Agricultural Business Club Scholarship.
Hannah Buffington, Forest City, who is studying Animal Science, received the Duane Hinkle Agriculture Scholarship.
Alek Goll, Garner, who is studying Animal Science, received the Kermit and Janis Coggshall Scholarship in Animal Science.
Kiersten Jass, Garner, who is studying Animal Science, received the Curt Askelson Scholarship for Animal Science.
Mallory Wilhelm, Joice, who is studying Animal Science, received the Thomas and Esther Ringkob Scholarship in Animal Science and Duane Hinkle Agriculture Scholarship.
Cheyenne Harle, Kanawha, who is studying Agricultural Business, received the DuPont Pioneer Scholarship in Agricultural Business and CHS University Scholarship.
Cole Eden, Titonka, who is studying Agronomy, received the Randy Luze Scholarship in Agriculture.
Levi Eden, Titonka, who is studying Agricultural Systems Technology, received the Monsanto Agriculture Scholarship.
Kyle Post, Woden, who is studying Agricultural Systems Technology, received the Eliminating Barriers to Entry for Future Farmers Scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.