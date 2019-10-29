Iowa State University announced scholarships awarded by the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and its academic units to undergraduate students for the 2019-20 academic year.
Those area students receiving scholarships included:
Shelby Blake, Osage, who is studying Agricultural Business, received the Paul Doak Agricultural Business Recruiting Scholarship.
Joseph Popp, Osage, who is studying Agricultural Business, received the Donald L. and Laurel L. Knudson Scholarship.
Trey Tesch, Osage, who is studying Agricultural Business, received the DuPont Pioneer Scholarship in Agricultural Business.
Adam Koch, Osage, who is studying Agriculture and Life Sciences Education, received the C.E. Bundy Scholarship in Agriculture Education.
Chloe Levan, Osage, who is studying Agronomy, received the World Food Prize Scholarships, Peter Paulsen, Jr. Endowed Scholarship in Agriculture and Agronomy Academic Fellowship.
Katelyn Maliszewski, Osage, who is studying Genetics, received the Elinor L. Fehr and Walter R. Fehr Endowed Scholarship.
Sarah Phelps, Saint Ansgar, who is studying Animal Science, received the World Food Prize Scholarships and Tyrone D. Artz, M.D. Scholarship in Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Aaron Gerdts, Saint Ansgar, who is studying Dairy Science, received the Eliminating Barriers to Entry for Future Farmers Scholarship and the C.F. Foreman Scholarship in Dairy Science.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.