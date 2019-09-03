Iowa State University announced scholarships awarded by the College of Human Sciences and affiliated academic units to undergraduate students for the 2019-20 academic year.

Those area students receiving scholarships included:

  • Abigail Bergstrom, Titonka, who is studying Hospitality Management, received the Frances Salsbury Zbornik Endowment Scholarship in Hotel, Restaurant and Institution Management and the Stewart L. Burger Apparel, Events and Hospitality Management Scholarship.
  • Anna Chizek, Britt, who is studying Early Childhood Education, received the Carol Anderson Scholarship in Human Development and Family Studies.
  • Nathan Hamilton, Titonka, who is studying Culinary Food Science - Human Sciences, received the Ethel L. Whitney Opportunity Scholarship.
  • Adyson Hook, Garner, who is studying Elementary Education, received the Betty C. Kirkbride Keller Scholarship.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments