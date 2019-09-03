Iowa State University announced scholarships awarded by the College of Human Sciences and affiliated academic units to undergraduate students for the 2019-20 academic year.
Those area students receiving scholarships included:
• Claire Groth, Saint Ansgar, who is studying Elementary Education, received the Carolyn Brown Ward Scholarship.
• Benjamin Mallinger, Osage, who is studying Kinesiology and Health, received the Maxine E. and Dennis G. Brown Scholarship.
• Sophia Merten, Stacyville, who is studying Kinesiology and Health, received the Judy Hintzman Furgason Endowment Scholarship.
• Anna Miller, Osage, who is studying Early Childhood Education, received the Selma Ekquist Duncan Scholarship.
• Sophia Wold, Saint Ansgar, who is studying Elementary Education, received the Ruth and J. R. Underwood Scholarship.
