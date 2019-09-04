Forest City’s Heritage Park offers self-led and guided tours along its unique 91-acre grounds.
The park features original structures and replica buildings representative of the late 1800s and early 1900s. Throughout the park, visitors will find numerous nostalgic and educational displays, including antique vehicles and machinery, antique furniture, and Native American artifacts. Other park amenities include a functional church and an events hall.
Heritage Park is located near the intersection of County Road B-14 and Highway 69. Visit www.heritageparkofnorthiowa.com for details.
