Bob and Linda Sanger have supported the Britt and West Hancock communities for more than fifty years.
The Bob and Linda Sanger Legacy Fund has been established to accept donations to be used to help fund causes and projects about which Bob and Linda are passionate.
A freewill fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, in the West Hancock Elementary Gym in Britt.
Activities include a 1K and 5K run/walk starting on the high school football field at 11 a.m. To make your walk or run a little more fun, wear your Halloween costume. In the grade school gym, put a bid on items in the silent auction, buy some goodies at the bake sale, purchase SANGER STRONG wristbands, eat a pork burger meal, ice cream and cobbler and popcorn and visit with friends. There will be an alumni picture for football players from 1968 to Present at 1 p.m. in the bleachers. Please wear an old jersey, team shirt or red and white.
Donations to Bob and Linda Sanger Legacy Fund can be dropped off at First Citizens Bank in Kanawha or at First State Bank and Farmers Trust & Savings Bank in Britt. If you are not local, you can mail a donation to 1002 Golfview Ave, Britt, IA 50423 Checks should be made payable to Bob and Linda Sanger Legacy Fund.
If you have questions, contact Erin Brown by e-mail at brownerin@live.com or by phone at 515-851-2995.
