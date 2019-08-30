Saint Ansgar 3, Central Springs 0: Saint Ansgar volleyball beat Central Springs three sets to zero on Thursday night. Despite the lop-sided result, the match was a close one.
In the first set, the Saints won by only two points over the Panthers, 25-23. In the second set, they won by seven points, 25-18. In the third and final set, the Saints won by four points, 25-21.
Juniors Braxton Pinske and Alivea Harms tied for the team lead with five kills apiece. Coleman had 16 digs in the loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.