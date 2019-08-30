Saint Ansgar 3, Central Springs 0: Saint Ansgar volleyball beat Central Springs three sets to zero on Thursday night. Despite the lop-sided result, the match was a close one. 

In the first set, the Saints won by only two points over the Panthers, 25-23. In the second set, they won by seven points, 25-18. In the third and final set, the Saints won by four points, 25-21. 

Juniors Braxton Pinske and Alivea Harms tied for the team lead with five kills apiece. Coleman had 16 digs in the loss. 

