Saint Ansgar 3, North Butler 0

The Saint Ansgar volleyball team swept aside Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night, as the Saints advanced to the Class 1A, Region 5 quarterfinals. 

The Saints won in straight sets by scores of 25-11, 25-16, and 25-11. Junior Blayne Koster led the team with 14 kills. Junior Hali Anderson had 31 of the Saints' 34 assists on the night, and also led the team with 11 digs. 

Along with her eight kills, junior Brooklyn Hackbart had an impressive seven aces. 

Northwood-Kensett ends its season with a record of 6-16. The Saints will play on Monday, at North Butler.

