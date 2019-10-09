Saint Ansgar 3, Newman Catholic 0

The Saint Ansgar volleyball team swept aside Newman Catholic on Tuesday night in straight sets, The Saints won by set scores of 25-7, 25-23, and 25-8, to capture their 10th straight win, and 15th of the season. 

Junior Brooklyn Hackbart led the way on offense for Saint Ansgar, with 10 kills and 11 digs on the night. Juniors Gracie Urbatsch and Blayne Koster each had eight kills.

Junior Hali Anderson contributed 30 assists. 

The Saints will play again on Monday, at Crestwood. For the Knights, the loss dropped them to 2-13 on the year. They will play on Saturday, in a triangular at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments