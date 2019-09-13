Saint Ansgar 3, Nashua-Plainfield 0

The Saint Ansgar volleyball swept aside Nashua-Plainfield on Thursday, as the Saints beat the Huskies by set scores of 25-15, 25-15, and 25-21. 

Juniors Brooklyn Hackbart and Gracie Urbatsch led the team in kills, with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Junior Hali Anderson led the team with 28 assists, and tied for the team high in digs, with 13. 

It was the Saints' third win of the season. They will play again on Tuesday, at West Fork. 

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments