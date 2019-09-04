Decorah 3, Saint Ansgar 1

DECORAH | The Saint Ansgar volleyball fell to Decorah by a 3-1 score on Tuesday. 

After falling in the first set, 25-14, the Saints snagged the second set by a close 27-25 score. But the Vikings took the next two frames 25-21, and 25-17, to send the road team to their first loss of the year. 

Saint Ansgar will play on Thursday against Osage. 

