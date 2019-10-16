Saint Ansgar 3, Riceville 0
The Saint Ansgar volleyball team crushed Riceville in three sets on Tuesday, as the Saints improved to 16-9 with a sweep.
Saint Ansgar won the first set by a score of 25-6, then won set two 25-8, and then finished the Wildcats off with a 25-14 win in the third and final frame.
Junior Blayne Koster had a team-high nine kills for the Saints, while Hali Anderson led the way in assists, with 23.
For Riceville, the loss dropped them to 2-23 on the season. They will play the final match of the regular season on Tuesday, at Turkey Valley. The Saints will play on Tuesday against Northwood-Kensett.
