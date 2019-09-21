Saint Ansgar 72, Postville 6

The Saint Ansgar football team kept its season perfect with a 72-6 win over Postville on Friday. Senior running back Jack Sievert yet again took control, running the ball for 185 yards on 11 carries, with four rushing touchdowns. 

Junior Ryan Cole ran for three touchdowns and 95 yards, while Carter Salz scored two touchdowns on 83 yards. Four Saints' running backs rushed for at least 90 yards, while five ran the ball into the endzone. 

Quarterback Cade Duckert threw the ball only once, a 46-yard pass to Cole. With the win, the Saints improved to 4-0 on the season. They will play next week at Nashua-Plainfield. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments