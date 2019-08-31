St. Ansgar 66, West Fork 14

St. Ansgar rushed for nearly 400 yards as the Saints rolled to a 66-14 win over West Fork on Friday.

Jack Sievert had 11 carries for 137 yards and five touchdowns and added a sixth score on a 35-yard pass from Gavin Duckert.

Ryan Cole added 102 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

St. Ansgar (1-0) travels to Osage on Friday.

West Fork (0-1) heads to Lake Mills on Friday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments