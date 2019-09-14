Saint Ansgar 60, Starmont 0
The Saint Ansgar football team crushed Starmont by 60 points on Friday, as the Saints won their third straight game to start the season.
The Saints leaned on the rushing attack, as quarterback Cade Duckert threw only one pass, which was incomplete. Senior Jack Sievert was yet again the dominant offensive force for the Saints, scoring three touchdowns, with nine carries and 174 yards. Junior Ryan Cole was also a powerhouse in the game, as he had nine carries for 84 yards, and three scores of his own.
Starmont could not stop the Saints in any capacity. Aside from all eight rushing touchdowns, senior Sam Juenger returned a Stars punt for a 51 yard touchdown.
Saint Ansgar is 3-0 on the season, and will play next Friday against Postville.
