Sacred Heart Church will host the Guild Supper from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Sacred Heart Church Hall.  

Menu is baked chicken, cheesy potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls and assorted pies and salads.

The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children. The public is welcome to attend. Handicap accessible. Please use the entrance by the east parking lot. 

