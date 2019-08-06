Sacred Heart Church will host the Guild Supper from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Sacred Heart Church Hall.
Menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, dinner rolls, and assorted pies and salads.
The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children. The public is welcome to attend. Handicap accessible. Please use the entrance by the east parking lot.
