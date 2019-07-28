Law bday

The family of Ruth Law, Clear Lake, would like to honor her 90th birthday with a card shower. Ruth was born August 1, 1929, in Lake Mills, Iowa. She has two children, Patti (Denny) Baker and Randy (Leslie) Law; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Cards and well wishes may be sent to 20 N Fourth St., Apt. 117, Clear Lake, IA 50428.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments