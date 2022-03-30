Rule the Pool at Cedar River Complex in Osage on April 1

Invite your friends and enjoy non-stop fun at the CRC in Osage. Games and challenges for two hours in the pool including water volleyball, tube races, Crazy Lazy River races, a snack, and more. Remember to bring your swimsuit and towel. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and costs $10. This event is for those in grades fifth to seventh. Call Sarah Gerbig at 641-832-3600