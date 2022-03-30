 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rule the Pool at Cedar River Complex in Osage on April 1

  • 0
Cedar River Complex FRONT

In this file photo from October 2021, the front of the Cedar River Complex.

Invite your friends and enjoy non-stop fun at the CRC in Osage. Games and challenges for two hours in the pool including water volleyball, tube races, Crazy Lazy River races, a snack, and more. Remember to bring your swimsuit and towel. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and costs $10. This event is for those in grades fifth to seventh. Call Sarah Gerbig at 641-832-3600

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News