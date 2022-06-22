RSVP volunteers honored for service in North Central Iowa

Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of North Central Iowa celebrated volunteers in June at its annual volunteer recognition event.

289 volunteers were honored. Cumulatively, they served more than 7,000 hours during the 2021-2022 program year throughout six counties: Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth

The focus of RSVP of North Central Iowa is childhood literacy. In addition to their school-based programs, Reading Buddies, Pen Pals and Reading Coaches, RSVP also partners with local organizations to provide volunteers. These agencies include: Cerro Gordo Public Health, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity ReStore and Emergency Management.

During the ceremony, 27 volunteers were recognized for their service. Awards are based on total hours of volunteer service.

Bronze Award recipients, who have completed 100-249 hours are:

Linda Bottorff, Mason City

Jeanne Burgart, Clear Lake

David Curtis, Clear Lake

Elaine Fratzke, Clear Lake

Connie Graber, Forest City

Kathy Hanson, Northwood

Gayle Heimer, Osage

Robin Koob, Alexander

Adriane McKinley, Osage

Marilyn Moore, Clear Lake

Harlan Rodberg, Forest City

Phyllis Rush, Mason City

Pam Stemmerman, Mason City

Karolyn Hornung, Mason City

Silver Award Recipients, who have completed 250-499 hours are:

Nickie Baker, Sheffield

Star Barnes, Clear Lake

Don Gettner, Mason City

Sue Hoeft, Forest City

Nancy Huber, Clear Lake

Kathy Johnson, Kanawha

Larry Kollman, Mason City

Joyce Nuehring, Manly

Vicki Robertson, Mason City

Alan Steckman, Mason City

Gold Recipients who have completed 500+ hours are:

Annette Bruns, Forest City

Gwen Suntken, Mason City

For information on RSVP of North Central Iowa, visit www.niacc.edu/community-and-continuing-education/continuing-education/rsvp or contact 1-888-466-4222 ext. 4256, (641) 422-4256 or rsvp@niacc.edu. RSVP of North Central Iowa serves the counties of Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth responding to priority community needs by providing meaningful, purposeful volunteer opportunities for people ages 55 and over. RSVP is sponsored by North Iowa Area Community College and is partly funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service, State of Iowa, United Way of North Central Iowa and local county governments

