RSVP volunteers honored for service in North Central Iowa

Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of North Central Iowa celebrated volunteers in June at its annual volunteer recognition event.
289 volunteers were honored. Cumulatively, they served more than 7,000 hours during the 2021-2022 program year throughout six counties: Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth
The focus of RSVP of North Central Iowa is childhood literacy. In addition to their school-based programs, Reading Buddies, Pen Pals and Reading Coaches, RSVP also partners with local organizations to provide volunteers. These agencies include: Cerro Gordo Public Health, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity ReStore and Emergency Management.
During the ceremony, 27 volunteers were recognized for their service. Awards are based on total hours of volunteer service.
Bronze Award recipients, who have completed 100-249 hours are:
- Linda Bottorff, Mason City
- Jeanne Burgart, Clear Lake
- David Curtis, Clear Lake
- Elaine Fratzke, Clear Lake
- Connie Graber, Forest City
- Kathy Hanson, Northwood
- Gayle Heimer, Osage
- Robin Koob, Alexander
- Adriane McKinley, Osage
- Marilyn Moore, Clear Lake
- Harlan Rodberg, Forest City
- Phyllis Rush, Mason City
- Pam Stemmerman, Mason City
- Karolyn Hornung, Mason City
Silver Award Recipients, who have completed 250-499 hours are:
- Nickie Baker, Sheffield
- Star Barnes, Clear Lake
- Don Gettner, Mason City
- Sue Hoeft, Forest City
- Nancy Huber, Clear Lake
- Kathy Johnson, Kanawha
- Larry Kollman, Mason City
- Joyce Nuehring, Manly
- Vicki Robertson, Mason City
- Alan Steckman, Mason City
Gold Recipients who have completed 500+ hours are:
- Annette Bruns, Forest City
- Gwen Suntken, Mason City
For information on RSVP of North Central Iowa, visit www.niacc.edu/community-and-continuing-education/continuing-education/rsvp or contact 1-888-466-4222 ext. 4256, (641) 422-4256 or rsvp@niacc.edu. RSVP of North Central Iowa serves the counties of Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth responding to priority community needs by providing meaningful, purposeful volunteer opportunities for people ages 55 and over. RSVP is sponsored by North Iowa Area Community College and is partly funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service, State of Iowa, United Way of North Central Iowa and local county governments
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com