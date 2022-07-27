RSVP (Senior Volunteer Program) is expanding in Cerro Gordo County

RSVP of North Central Iowa will add two additional schools in Cerro Gordo County this fall. Jefferson Elementary and Hoover Elementary of Mason City Community Schools will both host Pen Pal and Reading Buddy programs for their students.

Post-pandemic, the need for community volunteers in schools has only increased. Students greatly benefit from the one-on-one attention of a caring adult to help them meet their goals and stay on course with their peers. Reading Buddy volunteers typically meet one hour per week and read with three to four students in grades kindergarten through third. Teaching staff provide materials. Volunteers read, work on sight words and play literacy-based games with students to increase comprehension, fluency and build a positive attitude around reading.

Pen Pal volunteers write letters back and forth to fourth-grade students from October-May. Not only do they form lasting relationships, they also work on essential writing skills that apply to all school subjects. "Writing a friendly letter" is a component of the statewide-assessment and area students have shared they feel better prepared for that piece thanks to their RSVP Pen Pal.

A Roosevelt Elementary teacher in Mason City shared, “My students have all made such wonderful improvements thanks to the RSVP volunteers this year. I am so grateful to the volunteers for coming in and helping to support them. My students loved working with their volunteers and I loved having them here, too! This is truly such a wonderful program.”

RSVP provides all orientation and training to volunteers so that they feel confident from day one and are equipped to make lasting impact on the students they serve.

In addition to Hoover and Jefferson, RSVP volunteers serve students at Harding, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Newman, Clear Lake and West Fork schools in Cerro Gordo county and also buildings in Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth counties.