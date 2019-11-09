West Hancock 43, South O'Brien 0
All season long, Tate Hagen has been playing with a chip on his shoulder.
West Hancock’s senior fullback rambled for more than 1,700 yards last year while leading the Eagles to an appearance in the Class A semifinals, but an injury sidelined him for most of that game, a seven-point loss that ended the Eagles’ season.
On Friday, West Hancock had a chance to return to the semifinals, and Hagen wasn’t going to let anything get in his team’s way.
Hagen finished with 191 yards on the ground, four touchdowns and added 9.5 tackles on the defensive side of the ball as West Hancock routed South O’Brien 43-0.
Hagen has 1,878 yards on the season.
“There have been a lot of bumps in the road,” Hagen said as he reflected on his career. “It has been an honor to play here.”
Hagen ripped off a 33-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and scored on a six-yard run just 2:35 into the contest.
The Wolverines marched deep into Eagle territory on their first two drives but could not come up with the equalizing score.
A freak first down on a fourth-and-two play set up West Hancock on its next scoring drive.
The Eagles lined up to punt from their own 47, but Tanner Hagen mishandled the snap, recovered the ball and rumbled seven yards for a first down.
Tate Hagen finished the drive with his second score of the night, this time from four yards out, and the Eagles never looked back.
Josef Smith and Cole Kelly also came up with rushing touchdowns as both eclipsed the 1,000-yards rushing mark for the season.
Smith has 1,067 yards and Kelly 1,060.
With all of the offense, the defensive side of the ball was equally as important.
“We played a lot better defense,” West Hancock coach Mark Sanger said. “We’ve got some guys who are football players. It excites them.
Tristan Wilson, South O’Brien’s senior running back entered the game averaging more than 220 yards per game on the ground, but he was held to just 68 by a swarming West Hancock defense.
More than half of Wilson’s carries netted two yards or less.
West Hancock (11-0) advances to face Woodbury Central in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Woodbury-Central (10-1) knocked off previously undefeated North Tame 34-23.
Area Roundup
Algona 48, Greene County 15
The Algona football team beat Greene County by a score of 48-15 on Friday night, in the 2A state quarterfinals.
Greene County ends it season with an overall record of 9-2, while the Bulldogs advance to next week's state semifinal round at the UNI-Dome. Algona will play on Friday at 4 p.m., against No. 4 seeded OABCIG.
St. Ansgar 36, Earlham 0
The St. Ansgar football team beat Earlham on Friday night in the state quarterfinals round, by a score of 36-0.
As they have done all season long, the Saints turned to senior running back Jack Sievert to set the tone on offense. Sievert took the ball 28 times for 183 yards, with three touchdowns on the night, as the Saints run game powered the team to a dominant win. Fellow running back Ryan Cole rushed for 82 yards on 15 carries in the game.
With the win, St. Ansgar advances to the state semifinal round at the UNI-Dome. The Saints will face No. 5 seed Grundy Center (10-1) on Friday at 1 p.m, for spot in the state finals.
Mason City girls put up solid finish state swim meet
MARSHALLTOWN | The Mason City girls' swim team ended its season on a good note on Saturday, as the team placed all three relay events in the top 25 at the state swim meet.
The 200 medley relay team finished 21st overall with a time of 1:53.68.
The 200 Free Relay, comprised of twin sisters Paige and Madison Braun, as well as younger sister Jenna Braun, placed 22nd in the state with a time of 1:42.46.
With three sisters all competing in the same event, head coach Marty Van Ausdall has enjoyed the team's family atmosphere this season.
"The sisters all get along really well," Van Ausdall said. "They’re a great group, all of them."
In the 400 Free Relay, the Mohawks swam a time of 3:46.40, placing 20th overall.
On the individual side, Madison Braun competed in the 100 breaststroke, and finished 13th, with a time of 1:09.62.
For Van Ausdall, his first season as head coach ended on a note he could feel satisfied with.
"I feel really grateful being given the opportunity to take over, try to take over the torch, and get as many girls to state as we did," Van Ausdall said. "I think I did that. The girls are all really happy, and are all really upbeat. I think I did my job."
According to Van Ausdall, one of the biggest motivators this season for the Mohawks was a list of the program's historical top performers, posted on the wall of the pool by former head coach Steve Hugo.
"The girls really try to get on that list and this year, we have all new paper for all 11 events," Van Ausdall said. "We had girls move up in time. They did a great job, and they’re just really happy."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.