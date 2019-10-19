Football
Johnston 40, Mason City 6
The Mason City football team fell to Johnston on Friday night, by a score of 40-6. The Mohawks fell to 0-8 on the season, and will play Ottumwa next week in their final game of the 2019 season.
Clear Lake 21, New Hampton 14
The Clear Lake football team beat New Hampton by one touchdown on Friday night, as the Lions inched to within one game of a perfect regular season.
The Lions had two touchdowns on the ground, one from junior Jaden O'Brien-Green, and the other from senior Jagger Schmitt. Senior Jack Barragy had the one receiving touchdown for Clear Lake, a 10-yard pass from DeVries.
Clear Lake finished with two interceptions on the day as well, as both senior Kody Kearns and Barragy came away with a pick.
The Lions will play next week against Iowa Falls-Alden, for the district title.
Crestwood 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
The Hampton-Dumont-CAL football team got crushed by Crestwood on Friday night, as the Bulldogs fell to 1-7 on the season with a seven-touchdown defeat.
Sophomore quarterback Cal Heeran went just 3-for-12 through the air, with 27 yards passing. It was an even rougher game on the ground for the Bulldogs, as they finished with just seven total yards rushing.
Hampton-Dumont will finish up their season next Friday with a home game against New Hampton.
Algona 34, Spirit Lake 32
The Algona football team stayed perfect with a close win on Friday night, as the Bulldogs beat Spirit Lake by just two points, 34-32.
The win puts the Bulldogs just one win away from a perfect season, and an outright district title. They will play at home next week, against Southeast Valley.
Osage 52, Lake Mills 13
The Osage football team crushed Lake Mills on Friday by a score of 52-13, as the Green Devils won their fourth straight game, and also clinched a share of the district title.
Junior quarterback Collin Muller went 21-of-38 through the air for 386 yards passing, with five passing touchdowns, all to senior Thor Maakestad.
Maakestad finished with nine receptions for 204 yards.
Running back Zach Williams also had a big day, taking the ball 18 times for 103 yards.
After losing their first four games of the season, the Green Devils have won all four of their district games. They will play for an outright title next week, when they take on Aplington-Parkersburg.
South Winneshiek 66, Central Springs 14
The Central Springs football team got beaten badly by South Winn on Friday, as the Panthers fell to 3-5 on the season with a 66-14 loss.
Central Springs will finish up its regular season next Friday, with a home game against Saint Ansgar.
Denver 28, North Butler 0
The North Butler football team has had a rough time this season on offense, as the Bearcats have been held scoreless in six of their eight games this year. On Friday night, it happened again, as the Bearcats were beaten by Denver 28-0.
North Butler has not scored since its 34-14 loss to Belmond-Klemme on September 20.
The Bearcats will finish up their season on Friday, with a home game against Sumner-Fredricksburg.
Bishop Garrigan 20, West Fork 14
The Bishop Garrigan football team beat West Fork by a 20-14 score on Friday, as the Golden Bears improved their record to 5-3 on the season.
The loss was the second straight defeat for the Warhawks, as they fell to 4-4 on the season.
Bishop Garrigan will finish up its regular season next Friday with a home game against GT/RA, while West Fork will play North Union on the road.
Northwood-Kensett 36, Tripoli 0
The Northwood-Kensett football team walloped Tripoli by 36 points on Friday, as senior Caden Schrage did what he does best, take control of the game.
Schrage, who currently leads the state with 11 interceptions on the season, is also the Vikings' quarterback, and against the Panthers, he showed off his impressive wheels.
Schrage finished with 182 yards rushing on 22 carries and three touchdowns. Junior Brandon Varner ran for two touchdowns, along with 64 yards.
The Vikings improved to 6-2 on the season, and 5-1 in district play. They will play at home next weekend, against Rockford.
Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Forest City 6
The Forest City football team lost to Iowa Falls-Alden by 29 points on Friday, as the Cadets beat the Indians 35-6.
Sophomore Carter Bruckhoff and senior Riley Helgeson split quarterbacking duties, as Bruckhoff went 6-of-12 passing for 88 yards, and Helgeson went 2-of-13 for 22 yards.
Sophomore running back Reese Moore had the best day on offense for the Indians. Moore carried the ball 12 times and rushed for 69 yards.
With the loss, the Indians fell to 2-6. They will finish up the 2019 season with a home game against Crestwood.
Belmond-Klemme 48, North Union 12
The Belmond-Klemme football team scored a dominant win over North Union on Friday night, as running back Jaace Weidemann yet again took control of the game.
Weidemann took the ball 18 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Incredibly, this was not his season high, as he ran for 289 yards two weeks ago against Bishop Garrigan and ran for 239 yards against North Butler. It was the fifth time this season that Weidemann has rushed for over 200 yards.
Weidemann is currently third in the state in rushing yards, with 1637 so far on the season.
With the win, the Broncos improved to 6-2 on the season, and 3-1 in district play. Belmond-Klemme will play next Friday, against top-ranked West Hancock.
Don Bosco 69, North Iowa 0
The North Iowa football team was on the receiving end of a beat-down on Friday, as they lost to Don Bosco, 69-0.
Senior Hunter Meinders threw for just 87 yards, and finished with an incredible -52 yards rushing, as the offensive line had no answer for the Don Bosco defense.
With the loss, the Bison fell to 1-7 on the season. They will finish up 2019 with a home game on Friday, against Janesville.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12
The G-H-V football team beat the Cowboys by a convincing 48-12 score, as senior running back Jared Shaw carved up the Cowboys defense, to the tune of 173 yards rushing, and five touchdowns.
With the win, the Cardinals improved to 5-3 overall, and 3-1 in conference play. They will finish the regular season with a home game against Spirit Lake.
West Hancock 47, GT/RA 0
The West Hancock football team shut out its opponent for the second straight week, this time beating GT/RA by a score of 47-0. It is a tall task to stop the Eagles' impressive rushing game, and GT/RA never had much of a chance.
Senior Josef Smith led the way on offense for the Eagles, finishing with 160 yards on 14 carries, and one touchdown. Senior Tate Hagen was close behind, with 127 yards on 20 carries, and rushing touchdown, while Cole Kelly took the ball 12 times for 94 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
With the win, top-ranked West Hancock improved to 8-0 on the season, and clinched a share of the district title. They will attempt to win it outright next Friday, when they take on Belmond-Klemme.
West Delaware 47, Charles City 7
The Charles City football team lost to West Delaware by a score of 47-7 on Friday, as the Comets dropped their fourth straight game to fall to 2-6 on the season.
Charles City will finish up its season on Friday, against Waverly-Shell Rock.
