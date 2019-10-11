The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team defeated Rockford in five sets on Thursday, as the Cardinals won a hard-fought battle to 9-11 on the season.
Junior Morgan Ryerson led the way for G-H-V with 12 kills, seven digs, and three aces. Sophomore Chloe Frank and junior Erica Eenhuis were close behind, with nine kills apiece. Eenhuis also contributed 13 digs to the effort.
The loss was Rockford's eighth straight defeat, while the Cardinals win was their third straight victory. G-H-V will play again on Tuesday, against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Clear Lake 1: The Clear Lake volleyball team fell to Iowa Falls-Alden in four sets on Thursday night, as the Lions dropped their third straight match.
The Lions dropped the first two sets by scores of 25-18, and 25-16, and then won the third frame by a close score of 25-22. In the fourth set, Clear Lake lost by that same score. The Lions are now 7-14 on the season. They will play again on Saturday in a tournament at Mason City.
Newell-Fonda 3, Bishop Garrigan 1: The Bishop Garrigan volleyball team fell in four sets to Newell-Fonda on Thursday night. The Golden Bears won the first set 25-20, and dropped the final three frames by scores of 25-20, 25-20, and 25-22.
Senior Katie Noonan led the way for the Golden Bears with 14 kills, along with an impressive 21 digs. Senior Maddie Meister had a team-high 31 digs. With the loss, Garrigan fell to 17-10 on the season. The team will play again next Thursday, at Humboldt.
Belmond-Klemme 3, North Union 2: The Belmond-Klemme volleyball team beat North Union in five hard-fought sets on Thursday night, as the Broncos squeaked out a victory to win their sixth match of the season.
The Broncos lost the first two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-13, but stormed back in the final three frames, winning 25-20, 25-21, and 15-13.
The Broncos will play on Saturday in a tournament at Mason City.
Clarksville 3, Riceville 2: The Riceville volleyball team continued its tough season with a five-set loss to Clarksville. Riceville won the first and third sets, 25-19 and 25-18, but the other three sets 25-18, 25-21, and 15-11.
Freshman Libby Miller had a team-high 19 kills in the game, and junior Rylie Dunn had every one of the Wildcats 39 assists.
Riceville is 0-17 on the season. The team will play again on Saturday, against Kee.
