Forest City 45, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6
After two full seasons, and 1,065 days, the Forest City football team can finally cal themselves winners. On Friday night, against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, the Indians got the win its players and fans have long waited for, as the team beat the Cowboys by a decisive score of 45-6.
Forest City will have a tough challenge next week, as they travel to Britt to face West Hancock, Iowa's No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A.
South Hardin 35, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
The Hampton-Dumont-CAL football team continued its tough start to the season on Friday night, losing to South Hardin in front of the home fans by 35 points.
It was the third straight loss for the Bulldogs to begin the season. They will play their next game on Friday against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Algona 34, Emmetsburg 14
The Algona football team won yet another dominant game on Friday, as the Bulldogs beat Emmetsburg by 20 points, 34-14.
Algona is now 3-0 on the season, and will play its next game on Friday, at Webster City.
West Fork 35, Central Springs 0
The West Fork football team scored a dominating win over Central Springs on Friday night, as the Warhawks beat the Panthers by a decisive 35-0 score.
It was the first win of the season for the Warhawks, who now stand at 1-2. They will play again on Friday, against Nashua-Plainfield. For the Panthers, the loss dropped them to 1-2 on the season. Their next game will come Friday, against Newman Catholic.
Saint Ansgar 60, Starmont 0
The Saint Ansgar football team crushed Starmont by 60 points on Friday, as the Saints won their third straight game to start the season.
The Saints leaned on the rushing attack, as quarterback Cade Duckert threw only one pass, which was incomplete. Senior Jack Sievert was yet again the dominant offensive force for the Saints, scoring three touchdowns, with nine carries and 174 yards. Junior Ryan Cole was also a powerhouse in the game, as he had nine carries for 84 yards, and three scores of his own.
Starmont could not stop the Saints in any capacity. Aside from all eight rushing touchdowns, senior Sam Juenger returned a Stars punt for a 51 yard touchdown.
Saint Ansgar is 3-0 on the season, and will play next Friday against Postville.
Newman Catholic 20, Nashua-Plainfield 14
The Newman Catholic football team got its first win of the season on Friday, as the Knights took down Nashua-Plainfield, 20-14.
With the win, the Knights improved to 1-2 on the season. They will play at Central Springs next Friday.
Don Bosco 64, Rockford 14
The Rockford football squad was beat decisively by Don Bosco on Friday night, as the Warriors lost their first game of the season, by a 50-point margin.
With the loss, Rockford falls to 2-1 on the season. The Warriors will play on Friday, against Dunkerton.
Dike-New Hartford 69, North Butler 0
The North Butler football had its worst game of the season on Friday night, as the Bearcats fell to Dike-New Hartford by a score of 69-0.
Through their first two games, North Butler had allowed only six total points to opposing offenses.
With the loss, North Butler falls to 1-2 on the season. The Bearcats will play at home against Belmond-Klemme on Friday.
Northwood-Kensett 41, Dunkerton 0
The Northwood-Kensett football squad scored a decisive victory over Dunkerton on Friday, as the Vikings had two players rush for over 100 yards in a 41-0 win over Dunkerton.
Junior Brandon Varner led the way for the Vikings on offense, running for 153 yards on 14 carries, and four touchdowns. Senior Caden Schrage took the ball nine times, and rushed for 117 yards and one touchdown.
The win improves Northwood-Kensett to 2-1 on the season. The Vikings will play next Friday, at North Iowa.
Southeast Valley 34, Belmond-Klemme 18
The Belmond-Klemme football team lost its first game of the season on Friday, as the Broncos lost to Southeast Valley by a 34-18 score.
Junior Jordan Meyer went 12-of-21 through the air for 135 yards, for one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for one touchdown.
Senior Jaace Weidemann had 26 rushes for 143 yards with one touchdown.
Belmond-Klemme is now 1-2 on the season. The Broncos will play next Friday at North Butler.
Bishop Garrigan 22, Lake Mills 6
Bishop Garrigan football got its second win of the season, with a 22-6 win over Lake Mills on Friday. The win improved the Golden Bears to 2-1 on the season, while Lake Mills is also 2-1, following their first loss.
Bishop Garrigan will play next Friday at St. Edmond, while Lake Mills will play at home against North Union.
Tripoli 42, North Iowa 6
The North Iowa football team lost to Tripoli on Friday, by a score of 42-6, their second loss of the season.
The Bison will play a home game next Friday, against Northwood-Kensett.
Charles City 14, Union Community 6
The Charles City football team got its first win of the season, as the Comets beat Union Community by a score of 14-6.
The Comets offense was centered around running the ball. Junior Alec Staudt threw four passes, all for incompletions. Junior Trevor Heitz led the charge, rushing the ball for 103 yards on 19 carries, with one touchdown. Staudt also showed off his legs, running for 82 yards on 16 carries, with a touchdown of his own.
The Comets' defense had a good showing, as Jeremiah Chapman got an interception, while Staudt and sophomore Tino Tamayo each recovered a fumble.
Charles City is now 2-1 on the season, and will play next Friday, at Oelwein.
Janesville 40, Riceville 34
The Riceville football team lost a close game to Janesville on Friday, as the Wildcats fell by six points, for their first defeat of the season.
Riceville will play again Friday, against Tripoli.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.