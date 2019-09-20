The Clear Lake volleyball team fell in four sets to Crestwood on Thursday, as the Lions fell to 4-8 on the season.
It was a close match in several of the sets. In set one, the Lions fell by just two points, 27-25. They won set two, 25-19, and then fell in sets three and four by scores of 25-23, and 25-18.
The loss was the seventh straight defeat for the Lions. They will play again on Saturday, in a tournament at Forest City High School.
Webster City 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL volleyball team lost a four-set match at Webster City on Thursday, as the Bulldogs saw their three-match winning streak snapped.
The Bulldogs got off to a competitive start in the first set, as they fell by a score of 25-22. Set two leaned Webster City's way, as the Lynx took the frame by a decisive 25-12 score.
In set number three, the Bulldogs got their only win of the day with a 25-22 set win, followed by a 25-12 loss in set four to seal the loss.
Senior Kaci Arjes paced the Bulldogs on offense, with eight kills, while Courtney Miller was close behind, with seven, along with 22 digs.
Senior Tara Krull had a team-high 17 assists on the match, while also contributing 12 digs. Senior Maci Arjes led the team with 25 digs.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL will play again on Saturday, in a tournament at Forest City High School.
AGWSR 3, North Butler 2: The North Butler volleyball team got off to a hot start in Thursday's match against AGWSR, as the Bearcats got out to a 2-0 lead, thanks to set wins of 25-16, and 25-20 to begin the day. But a win was not to be.
In set three, the Bearcats just barely lost out on the clinching set win, as the Cougars won 25-23. AGWSR took then took set four 25-19, and then won the match by winning the final frame 15-9.
The loss was the second straight defeat for North Butler, which is now 11-5 on the season. Junior Sydney Eiklenborg led the Bearcats with 10 kills, while junior Brooke Trees had an impressive 26 digs.
Boys cross country
he Clear Lake boys cross country team finished fourth at the Clear Lake Invitational on Thursday, held in Ventura.
Roman Gabrielson finished first overall, with a time of 19:38.4, while sophomore Vladimir Starrett was next for the Lions, finishing 15th overall, at 21:48.6.
Several other area teams also competed in the event. West Fork finished second, behind Humboldt. Newman Catholic finished sixth, ahead of Central Springs and Forest City, who finished seventh, and eighth, respectively.
Girls cross country
The Newman Catholic girls team got the win at the Clear Lake invitational on Thursday, as the Knights finished with a spread of 1:22.3, and scored a field low 59 points. Rival school Humboldt finished second, while Osage, West Fork, and Forest City finished in third, fourth, and fifth place. Clear Lake finished eighth overall, just behind Central Springs.
Abby Christians was the top area finisher. The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura runner finished second overall, with a time of 20:37.6. Katelyn Johnson of Osage ran a 22:03.5, to finish in third place.
