The Forest City Rotary Club will hold a Pumpkin Carving Contest and Bake Sale Fundraiser, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Rotary tent located in the Waldorf Warriors tailgate area right outside of Bolstorff Field, south of the Waldorf Fieldhouse during homecoming.
The pumpkin carving contest is free to enter, there will be prizes awarded. Bring your completed pumpkins to enter and cast your votes by cash in the buckets. All proceeds will go towards ending Polio, there are only 3 countries left.
