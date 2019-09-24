The Forest City Rotary Club will host a tailgate fundraiser, from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at the high school cafeteria before the Hampton-Dumont football game.
The cost is $7 for a chicken sandwich or brat with a side, cookie and drink. Proceeds go towards many Rotary community and international projects, such as RYLA leadership conference scholarships, Rotary Corner Mitten Fund, Waldorf scholarships, Shop with a Cop/Wrap with Rotary and many, more.
